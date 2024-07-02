Change managementLatest NewsLearning & developmentSkills shortagesWorkplace culture

HR’s role in closing the workforce readiness gap (webinar)

Cornerstone logoIn an era of rapid technological advancement and shifting market demands, the workforce readiness gap is a pressing concern for organisations across all industries.

The hopes and fears of employees were laid bare in a PwC report last month which showed that more than the workforce feel there is too much change happening concurrently.

More than a third have experienced significant change to their role in the past year, including having to use new tools and technologies (45%), changes to team structures (41%) and changes to daily responsibilities (40%).

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Cornerstone, explores how HR can play a pivotal role in bridging this readiness gap, ensuring we build a skilled and agile workforce ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by an expert panel including Luke Hicks, regional director, Kate Graham, HR insights director, and Rebecca McKenzie, SMB consultant for Cornerstone.

This free 60-minute webinar will help you identify areas where the workforce readiness gap is most pronounced. We look at how HR can design and implement effective L&D, performance and mobility programmes, and explore tools to support workforce agility.

In the free webinar, which includes an audience Q&A, attendees will:

  • Gain actionable insights on how to close the workforce readiness gap
  • Learn about workforce agility and how it can support your organisation to excel
  • Hear from experts speaking with UK employers every day sharing what they see in the market
  • Receive access to the research on UK workforce readiness and a copy of Cornerstone’s Workforce Agility for Dummies.

About our panellists

Luke HicksRebecca McKenzie

Luke Hicks, regional director; Kate Graham, HR insights director; and Rebecca McKenzie, SMB consultant at Cornerstone

 

 

 

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

