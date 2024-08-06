Latest NewsDisability discriminationSickness absenceUnfair dismissalSick pay

Manager on sick leave for four years not unfairly dismissed

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Sam72/Shutterstock
Sam72/Shutterstock

A woman who was sacked after being off sick for more than four years has lost her claim for unfair dismissal.

Ms Henderson, who suffered from a condition causing insomnia and brain fog, took her employer to the employment tribunal on the grounds of disability discrimination.

She was employed by Maximus UK Services, which performs medical assessments on people claiming state benefits for the Department for Work and Pensions, and managed an administrative team of nine.

She was signed off sick in October 2018 and could not predict when she would return to work because of her fibromyalgia, which caused extreme tiredness and pain.

Henderson, who was responsible for preserving medical records and information, was seen a month later by occupational health advisers, who advised she continue her absence because of her low mood, anxiety and pain.

Unfair dismissal

Top 10 HR questions July 2024: Unfair dismissal changes

Council of Europe finds Spanish unfair dismissal laws ‘insufficient’

Ferry cook with hip condition wins £28k for unfair dismissal

In December, after being seen again, it was recommended that she did not return to work for another four to six weeks.

The employment tribunal in Edinburgh heard that her bosses made regular contact with her offering support, but that had a “negative effect” on her recovery.

In February 2021, Henderson told her employer that she didn’t know she would ever be able to return to work. She was advised after three years off sick that when she returned she would be redeployed within the business and her role advertised.

In April 2022, insurers Legal & General, which had protected Henderson’s income, cut her sick pay.

The company wrote to Henderson advising that a recent review of her claim found her symptoms no longer met its definition of incapacity, stating: “the policy definition which states an individual must continue to be incapacitated by illness or injury from carrying out their own occupation”.

It added: “There are significant inconsistencies with Jeananne’s reporting and her true level of functioning. The evidence supports this not to be a true reflection of her capabilities and we are no longer satisfied that Jeananne is suffering from symptoms of such severity that she should be prevented from fulfilling the duties of her insured occupation and being prevented from returning to work.”

As a result, Legal & General said no further benefit would be paid in relation to her application.

Maximus UK Services terminated her employment contract on the grounds of ill health in February 2023.

The tribunal ruled: “We do not consider that the claimant was dismissed, fundamentally, because she suffered from fibromyalgia. She was dismissed because she was absent from work for more than four years without any prospect of return, and in these circumstances, we considered that was a decision which they were entitled to take, and it did not amount to direct discrimination on the grounds of disability.”

 

 

HR roles in the social services sector on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more HR roles in the social services sector

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions July 2024: Unfair dismissal...

Think-tank urges new approach to tackling rising cost...

Half of retail workers could quit this winter

Unwanted contact during sick leave: What are the...

England v Spain: HR frets about the Euro...

Three-quarters worked while unwell in past year

Euros and sun: beware a ‘whirlwind of HR...

Take-up slow for Europe’s only state menstrual paid...

Top 10 HR questions May 2024: Performance and...

Sickness absence: hybrid workers take less time off