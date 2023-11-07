University lecturers’ strike ballot fails to meet threshold

Industrial action that has disrupted the higher education sector over the past year has come to an end after university lecturers’ failed to meet the threshold in a national strike ballot.

The University and College Union criticised “anti-democratic” trade union laws for frustrating the wishes of its members who voted for strike action over pay and working conditions.

More than two-thirds (68%) of UCU members who voted at 140 UK universities backed more strike action while 75% supported other forms of industrial action. However, the turnout of members eligible to vote was only 43%, below the 50% threshold required by law.

The Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA), which represents the higher education institutions, imposed a pay uplift of 5-8% for 2023-24, which UCU members voted to reject. UCU was calling for RPI inflation plus 2%.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The national ballot results show university staff support taking action over pay and conditions. However, anti-democratic restrictions, which single out trade unions for special treatment, mean no action can take place.

“After a year in which we have run four successful national ballots, we have achieved a momentous victory by forcing employers to revoke their vicious pension cuts. But it is clear from this ballot that staff are still angry with vice-chancellors who have failed to deliver on pay, job security and workloads.

“We look forward to a Labour government rolling back the anti-union laws that prevent working people from democratically organising and block our members from fighting for what they deserve. In the meantime, we will carefully consider how we best turn our members’ rightful anger into practical action to achieve change.”

UCEA chief executive Raj Jethwa said: “Now that the ballot is over, unions and employers need to find common ground on the issues that the sector is grappling with. UCEA’s priority is to work with UCU and the other four trade unions (EIS, GMB, Unison and Unite) on a number of important matters.

“Good progress was made earlier in the year on the review of the pay spine, workload, contract types and further action to reduce the already falling pay gaps in the sector. UCEA is ready and waiting to resume this work with the unions.

“We also urge all trade unions to join us in prioritising the independent review of sector finances. A crucial element of resetting industrial relations in the sector is developing a shared understanding of affordability. For the sake of students and staff alike, it is now vital to work together to end the sector’s recent cycle of industrial disputes.”

The UCU has said that higher education pay has declined by 30% in real terms since 2009. The union has had some success during its prolonged industrial action with UCEA agreeing to end zero-hour contracts and a reversal of a 35% cut to guaranteed pensions. Pension contribution rates will fall, meaning members of the Universities Superannuation Scheme will get 3.7% more gross pay.

In September, lecturers and other staff ended their marking and assessment boycott but scheduled strikes for five days during freshers’ week. However action only went ahead at around a quarter of universities.

