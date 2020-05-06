Strategies for upskilling your workforce in a changing world (webinar)

Wednesday 3 June 2020, 2:00pm BST



When, where and how we work is being totally transformed. Now more than ever, business leaders have a responsibility to refocus their workforce strategy on upskilling and talent mobility, creating the right environment that supports this new work reality.

This Personnel Today webinar in association with Degreed looks at how work is fundamentally changing. Some companies have begun incorporating technology, automation, and artificial intelligence into routine job tasks. As this increases over the next few years, many jobs will become unrecognisable or redundant.

Ultimately though, new jobs will be invented and most are going to evolve to include new skills and responsibilities. Unfortunately, more than 70% of companies still rely on old thinking and use work methods and processes for a world that no longer exists.

Degreed’s chief learning officer Kelly Palmer and a guest speaker join Personnel Today editor Rob Moss to discuss “future-ready” strategies and a framework for creating a better employee experience that helps organisations and individuals thrive.

Register for this free 60-minute webinar to find out what organisations be doing differently, including:

How people at all levels need to reimagine work, jobs and careers

How companies need to create environments and experiences to support this

How to replace old methods and thinking so your workforce stays agile

And how to use data to identify the skills you need for your organisation to be competitive.

This live webinar includes a Q&A session for the audience to send questions to our presenters.

About our speakers

Kelly Palmer, chief learning officer at Degreed, is on a mission to change the way the world learns. A well-known thought leader on learning, business, and career development, she is currently on the executive team of Degreed and was formerly CLO at LinkedIn. She is co-author of the book, The Expertise Economy: How the smartest companies use learning to engage, compete, and succeed. She speaks regularly at companies and business conferences around the world.

