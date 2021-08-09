SectorsRetailJob creation and lossesLabour marketLatest News

Aldi to create 2,000 jobs in UK over four months

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Aldi is looking to create more than 2,000 jobs in the UK over the next four months as it pursues an ambitious expansion plan. The German retailer said on Monday (9 August) it planned to open at least one store per week through 2021, creating thousands of fresh job opportunities. Currently there are about 880 Aldi stores in the UK, a number that is set to rise to about 1,200 by 2025. The company's first outlet in the UK opened in 1990 having operated in Germany since the immediate postwar years. It operates about 10,000 stores worldwide. Central London will be getting new Aldis as well as Canterbury, Croydon, Kingston-Upon-Thames, Truro, Tooting and Swansea. The supermarket chain, the fifth largest in the UK and a direct competitor of fellow German chain Lidl, said it was looking “for people of all levels of experience” to fill full and part-time roles ranging from cleaners to apprenticeships and store managers. The more senior roles command salaries of up to £61,000, the retailer said. Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK's recruitment director, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores.” She added: “There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge. “Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success.” According to Glassdoor, Aldi store assistants earn on average £9 an hour, but about
