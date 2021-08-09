Aldi to create 2,000 jobs in UK over four months

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Aldi is looking to create more than 2,000 jobs in the UK over the next four months as it pursues an ambitious expansion plan. The German retailer said on Monday (9 August) it planned to open at least one store per week through 2021, creating thousands of fresh job opportunities. Currently there are about 880 Aldi stores in the UK, a number that is set to rise to about 1,200 by 2025. The company's first outlet in the UK opened in 1990 having operated in Germany since the immediate postwar years. It operates about 10,000 stores worldwide.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper