EuropeLatest NewsManufacturingGermanyGlobal HR

Volkswagen to end 30-year-old job protection scheme

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Volkswagen has scrapped an agreement on protecting jobs in Germany that has been in place for three decades.

Europe’s largest carmaker said it had officially notified unions about the deal’s termination, the current version of which guaranteed jobs at German plants until 2029. Jobs would still be protected until the end of June in 2025.

The company, whose brands include Skoda, Audi, Seat and Porsche, said it needed to end the agreement to guarantee it would remain competitive as the market reoriented around electric vehicles.

It is thought to be struggling to compete with the likes of Chinese owned BYD Autos and US-owned Tesla in the market for new electric cars.

Manufacturing news

Boeing strike sees 33,000 workers down tools in US

Grangemouth refinery to shut

Improved redundancy terms agreed for Tata workers

The moves are meant to “reduce costs in Germany to a competitive level in order to invest in new technologies and new products from our own resources,” VW’s human resources chief Gunnar Kilian said in a statement.

It called for talks with employee representatives to secure the “long-term competitiveness” of Volkswagen, whose brands range from Porsche and Audi to Skoda and Seat.

Daniela Cavallo, chairwoman of VW’s powerful works council and a member of the IG Metall union, vowed to put up “fierce resistance to this historic attack on our jobs. With us, there will be no layoffs”.

The auto giant employs 300,000 in Germany alone.

VW had already flagged earlier that a series of agreements with employee representatives would be axed and mooted that there some manufacturing sites in Germany may close. The firm reportedly believes one large vehicle plant and one component factory in the country to be obsolete

Thousands of workers protested at the group’s Wolfsburg headquarters last week as executives sought to justify the plans.

Cutbacks at VW are more difficult to achieve than at other companies because of the way the company is structured. Half the seats on the company’s supervisory board are held by workers’ representatives, and the German state of Lower Saxony – which owns a 20% stake – often chooses to side with trade union bodies.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Union anger over closure plan for Grangemouth refinery

The Body Shop rescued from administration

JD Sports distribution centre closure risks 200 jobs

2,000 workers apply for voluntary redundancy at Tata...

£13.5m released to support businesses and workers at...

Universities face job losses as ‘perfect storm’ gathers

Ex-Twitter executive wins record unfair dismissal award

Computer giant Dell to cut 12,500 roles

TikTok warns more job cuts possible in Ireland

HR worker wins £20k for pregnancy discrimination