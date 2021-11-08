Weetabix doubles strike days in ‘fire and rehire’ row

staging strikes every Tuesday and Wednesday since September. Workers claim that they face being dismissed and rehired on new contracts that will leave them up to £5,000 a year worse off. Strikes were originally planned for June, but unions postponed them to negotiate with management. This led to new contract proposals, but these were rejected by 82% of members in a ballot. Workers will now strike Monday to Thursday inclusive, a move that is likely to cause production delays and shortages of Weetabix cereal and other brands such as Alpen and Weetos. In a statement, Stuart Branch, group people and IT director at Weetabix Food Company, said the company had become tangled in a campaign by Unite against ‘fire and rehire’ tactics, which he said were “irrelevant to the current industrial action at Weetabix”.Workers at Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby will step up strike action this week in an ongoing row over alleged ‘fire and rehire’ tactics. Unite members at the company have already been