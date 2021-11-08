Latest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Weetabix doubles strike days in ‘fire and rehire’ row

by Jo Faragher
Increased strike action could impact production of Weetabix and other cereals
Workers at Weetabix factories in Kettering and Corby will step up strike action this week in an ongoing row over alleged ‘fire and rehire’ tactics. Unite members at the company have already been staging strikes every Tuesday and Wednesday since September. Workers claim that they face being dismissed and rehired on new contracts that will leave them up to £5,000 a year worse off. Strikes were originally planned for June, but unions postponed them to negotiate with management. This led to new contract proposals, but these were rejected by 82% of members in a ballot. Workers will now strike Monday to Thursday inclusive, a move that is likely to cause production delays and shortages of Weetabix cereal and other brands such as Alpen and Weetos. In a statement, Stuart Branch, group people and IT director at Weetabix Food Company, said the company had become tangled in a campaign by Unite against ‘fire and rehire’ tactics, which he said were “irrelevant to the current industrial action at Weetabix”. He said: "We have repeatedly reassured our engineering team and their union representatives that no individual is at risk of dismissal, and that roles exist for all thanks to our ongoing investment in our UK factories. "The current discussions with our team focus on a request for compensation for a change in shift patterns.As these changes are permitted under their existing contracts we will not be paying for them as it would be unfair to our other employees. "We are extremely proud of the efforts of our 1,000-strong British workforce, and have paid two additional bonuses over the last year to reflect their h
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

