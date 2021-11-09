Disability pay gap narrows to 16.5%

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The trade union body’s analysis of Labour Force Survey statistics found that non-disabled workers earn 16.5% more per hour than those that meet the definition of disabled under the Equality Act, down from the 20% it reported last year. It found the median hourly pay for a worker with a disability was £11.55, compared with £13.45 for those without a disability. When sex was taken into consideration, the TUC’s analysis of statistics from Q3 and Q4 2020 and Q1 and Q2 2021 found that the median hourly wage for disabled women (£11.10) was almost a third less than that of non-disabled men (£14.60). The pay gap data was published alongside the results of a survey which found 40% of disabled workers have faced financial difficulty during the pandemic, compared to 27% of those without a disability. Disabled workers (22%) were twice as likely to say they were concerned about losing their jobs than non-disabled workers (11%). “Disabled workers have been hit hardest by Covid-19. Many have been pushed into financial hardship and left without a safety net,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “With a cost-of-living crisis looming we need urgent action from ministers. As we saw with the last financial crisis disabled people are all too often first in line for redundancy, and those who keep hold of their jobs face a yawning pay gap.