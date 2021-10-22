Latest NewsInformation & consultationTrade unionsEmployment contracts

MPs block ‘fire and rehire’ Bill

by Ashleigh Webber
David Whinham / Alamy Stock Photo
MPs have blocked the 'fire and rehire' Bill that would have prevented companies from dismissing staff and re-engaging them on less favourable conditions and pay. The Bill, put forward by Labour MP Barry Gardiner, would have stopped employers from using the practice unless employees were properly consulted first. However, the Bill failed to get support by 188 votes to 251 after Conservative MPs were urged not to back it. Introducing the Bill in Parliament today (22 October), Gardiner said it would not outright ban fire and rehire tactics as they might be necessary to prevent a company from collapsing, for example. Gardiner told MPs: “It encourages both employers and workers to reach the best outcome and discourages bad employers from threatening fire and rehire, where there is not a legitimate threat to the business that demands it.” However, business minister Paul Scully said that the government did not believe primary legislation was needed to stamp out the unscrupulous practice. “The unambiguous message is that bully-boy tactics of fire and rehire, for use as a negotiating tactic, is absolutely inappropriate,” he said. “However, I do not believe that this bill as it stands – even if it’s amended, as I do not believe we need that primary legislation to achieve its ends – will actually have the effect. “What we need to do is make sure that we can address these situations. We’ll legislate if we need to, but we’ll do it as a last resort, not as
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

