MPs block ‘fire and rehire’ Bill

put forward by Labour MP Barry Gardiner, would have stopped employers from using the practice unless employees were properly consulted first. However, the Bill failed to get support by 188 votes to 251 after Conservative MPs were urged not to back it. Introducing the Bill in Parliament today (22 October), Gardiner said it would not outright ban fire and rehire tactics as they might be necessary to prevent a company from collapsing, for example. Gardiner told MPs: “It encourages both employers and workers to reach the best outcome and discourages bad employers from threatening fire and rehire, where there is not a legitimate threat to the business that demands it.” However, business minister Paul Scully said that the government did not believe primary legislation was needed to stamp out the unscrupulous practice.MPs have blocked the 'fire and rehire' Bill that would have prevented companies from dismissing staff and re-engaging them on less favourable conditions and pay. The Bill,