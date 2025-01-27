Latest NewsRetailJob creation and lossesLabour market

WHSmith sale could risk jobs for high-street staff

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher WH Smith's airport and other travel outlets make up three-quarters of its revenue
Shutterstock
WH Smith's airport and other travel outlets make up three-quarters of its revenue
Shutterstock

WHSmith has confirmed it is seeking a buyer for its high-street stores, which could put staff in its 500 shops at risk of redundancy.

The retailer plans to focus on its successful travel branches in airports, railway stations and hospitals, which currently generate around three-quarters of its £1.9bn annual revenue and 85% of its trading profit.

High-street staff account for around 5,000 of its 13,870 workforce. There has been speculation that a number of restructuring and turnaround companies are interested in taking on the stores, but WH Smith is yet to confirm.

Labour market news

Sainsbury’s to cut 3,000 jobs 

Employer tax hikes fuel jump in ‘distressed’ firms 

The travel business now has more than 1,200 stores across 32 countries. Its high street business has been impacted by a change in consumer habits, with most people now reading news online or downloading books rather than buying physical copies.

Revenue for the high street stores dropped by £17 million in 2024, according to its last set of financial figures.

In a statement, the company said: “WHSmith confirms that it is exploring potential strategic options for this profitable and cash-generative part of the group, including a possible sale.

“Over the past decade, WHSmith has become a focused global travel retailer.

“There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate.”

The latest growth indicator survey from the CBI suggests that WHSmith may not be the only company considering a reduction in headcount.

The business lobby found that the majority of employers in its poll expect prices to go up this year and hiring intentions to remain weak, thanks to increased costs from higher employer national insurance contributions and a hike in the national living wage.

This follows S&P’s flash purchasing managers’ survey last week, which showed that UK businesses are cutting jobs at the fastest pace since the 2008-09 financial crisis, excluding the pandemic.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sainsbury’s to cut 3,000 jobs

Aldi store assistants to receive March pay rise

Morrisons workers move forward in equal pay claim

Sainsbury’s to increase hourly pay rate

Retailers accused of hiring ‘gig’ workers with no...

The Range could rescue 70 Homebase stores

Businesses worry over recruiting festive season staff

MPs show support for retail worker assault law

HelloFresh UK site closure puts 900 jobs under...

Tesco pays £45k to settle sexual harassment case