Worker Protection Bill to become law

The Worker Protection Bill – which seeks to give employees protection from sexual harassment – has been approved by MPs and will become law.

The bill, which was first tabled by Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, will place a duty on employers to take “reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment against employees.

During its passage through the Lords this summer, unions and campaigners were angered by compromises to some aspects of the bill, which meant some of the obligations on employers were diluted.

One section that made employers liable for the harassment of their employees by third parties such as customers or suppliers was removed, and the wording was changed from requiring them to take “all reasonable steps” to prevent harassment to just “reasonable steps”.

In the House of Commons on Friday, Hobhouse said: “I cannot stand here and say that I am completely happy with the amendments. But if I did not accept them the bill would not progress into law, and that would be a lot worse.

“The longer it takes for legislation preventing sexual harassment to become law, the more workers – especially women – will be left at risk of workplace sexual harassment – that would simply not be acceptable.”

The legislation followed an inquiry in 2018 by the Women and Equalities Committee into the extent of sexual harassment at work, which recommended existing laws were “beefed up” to force employers to be more proactive about shielding workers from harm.

In the interim there have been multiple high-profile reports of sexual harassment in the workplace, including at the CBI and hedge fund Odey Asset Management.

In the NHS, a survey of more than 1,700 surgeons found that almost two-thirds had been sexually harassed, and 30% had been assaulted.

A survey published earlier this month by The Barrister Group found that while a third of people have experienced sexually inappropriate behaviour at work, only half of them felt confident enough to report it.

