Ministers set to drop worker protection bill

The TUC has urged the government not to shelve plans to better protect workers from harassment, after reports suggested ministers planned to drop the worker protection bill.

The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Bill, which recently had its second reading in the House of Lords, could make employers liable for harassment of workers by a third party, such as a client or customer, unless the organisation can show it has taken reasonable steps to prevent it.

However, according to a report in the Telegraph over the weekend, ministers are planning to drop the bill because Conservative peers have raised concerns about the potential for costly legal action to be taken against employers.

Former cabinet minister Lord Frost has described the bill as a “woke, socialist measure” that would “have a chilling effect on every conversation in the workplace”.

Tory peers have raised concerns about potentially controversial figures being “expelled” from leisure and hospitality events, because of fears employers might have about legal action by employees who have “hurt feelings”.

A government source told the newspaper that it was “alive to the concerns that have been raised”, and noted that there would not be enough time to debate amendments to the bill before the end of the current parliamentary session, “making the passage of the bill impossible”.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “It would be utterly shameful if the government allows this bill to fall. Ministers promised to bring in new laws to tackle sexual harassment. But now appear to be backsliding.

“Let’s not forget – women are experiencing sexual harassment and abuse on an industrial scale. And we know many in public-facing jobs – like shop workers and GP receptionists – suffer abuse and harassment regularly from clients and customers.

“Rishi Sunak must not abandon vulnerable staff. These protections are essential.”

