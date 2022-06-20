Working from home has damaged sense of belonging, finds research

Almost half of workers feel working from home has dimished the feeling of ‘belonging’ to an organisation, highlighting the scale of the challenge that employers face in ensuring someone feels part of their culture.

On the whole, UK workers feel they are treated well by their employer (58% quite well and 27% very well), according to research commissioned by recruitment firm Morgan Philips, but half are considering changing jobs, with 17% looking for a change in 2022.

Forty-six per cent of UK respondents work from home currently – higher than Italy (39%), Spain (32%) and Germany (28%) – but 59% felt isolated and 47% felt a diminished sense of ‘belonging’ at their organisation. Despite this, 68% of UK respondents would prefer more remote working options, behind only Spain at 72%.

Tom Gowing, managing director at Morgan Philips Specialist Recruitment, said: “The challenge businesses face is to make someone feel ‘part’ of the business, whilst affording them the office/home mix that works for them and the business itself.

“Immediately after lockdown companies that seemed to be winning out in the war for talent were those that offered huge degrees of flexibility. This may be shifting slightly as more people look beyond just the ‘days form home’ and look at the bigger picture of how a business promotes their culture whilst also giving staff what they need in terms of flexibility. This could be a contributing factor as to why our research shows 44% of UK respondents were looking to change jobs within the next three years, 17% of which are looking to move in this current year.”

Gowing said the onus is on the employers to provide an office environment that makes people want to be there, however this can be a challenge.

“We have seen businesses try all sorts of things to encourage people to interact and drive engagement, both in person and remotely. Some have gone down a wellness route with exercise groups, yoga and meditation, for example. These can be enjoyed as a group, whilst also including those working at home as well.”

The Employee job satisfaction report also shows UK respondents are confident about their ability to secure a new role if needed. Fifty-seven per cent felt they could secure a new role with ease and 74% believed they had very specific skills or “sought-after” expertise that would aid their job search in the current market.

Almost three-quarters (72%) of UK respondents felt confident they would keep their job in the current market, slightly more than their counterparts in Europe (69%).

