One in five frontline staff do ‘bare minimum’

Around one in five (21%) of the UK’s frontline staff are doing the bare minimum at work, new research has found.

A study by employee app Flip discovered that, among demotivated workers, more than two in five (41%) plan to stay in their roles for more than three years.

The report, From Unsung Heroes to Quiet Quitters, showed the problem is particularly acute in the manufacturing sector, where more than half (52%) the workforce admit doing the least work possible to keep their jobs.

According to the research, disengagement is being driven by several key factors, with a lack of employee recognition topping the list.

While 72% of “satisfied” staff believe they are appreciated at work, this compares to just 4% of “dissatisfied” workers who feel the same.

Other main causes of dissatisfaction include working conditions and effective communication, which had a percentage point difference between satisfied and dissatisfied workers of 66 and 63 respectively.

Stress and burnout also affected the motivation of frontline employees, with the data indicating that more than three in five (61%) experience one of these at least once a month. A fifth of respondents (21%) admitted experiencing either stress or burnout multiple times a week.

Of the employees surveyed, only 30% believe they receive support from their manager during difficult times.

Additionally, more than half (55%) think that poor communication is affecting their work quality and/or productivity.

“Frontline workers are the lifeblood of the economy, yet our research finds that many of them feel demotivated and stuck, facing uncertain career prospects, stress, and poor support structures,” said Benedikt Brand, CEO of Flip.

“But, while a lack of engagement has typically correlated to less loyalty, many disengaged employees now plan to stay in their roles. Unless employers take urgent, meaningful steps to improve their employee experience, they will undoubtedly see the impact on productivity and business performance.”

According to Flip, the research highlights some key opportunities for employers to close the motivation gap.

Although currently only 43% people surveyed believe their contributions at work are valued, most (88%) who do feel appreciated are willing to go the extra mile.

In terms of employee motivation, wellbeing and satisfaction, good relationships with colleagues was cited as the key contributor to wellbeing by more than half (56%). Job security came second at 49%, followed by predictable hours in third place, cited by 43%. Good relationships with managers was ranked fourth at 42%.

“To stay competitive – both for talent and wallets – businesses need to prioritise frontline employees’ fundamental needs and embed solutions into everyday operations,” Brand added. “That means not just paying lip service to workplace culture but really investing in and thinking through the delivery of HR initiatives at multiple points of the employee journey.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs