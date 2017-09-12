Top 10 HR questions August 2017: GDPR and holiday pay

Will employers need to amend contracts of existing employees to comply with GDPR?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will require employers to provide employees with a privacy notice, detailing how their personal data will be used. The information that employers must provide is significantly more detailed than that currently required under the Data Protection Act.

FAQs on an employer’s duties under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) continue to be among the most popular on XpertHR. Employers are also looking for information on the inclusion of overtime in holiday pay, following a recent Employment Appeal Tribunal decision dealing with voluntary overtime.

These were the top 10 HR questions in August:

1. What information must employers supply to employees about the processing of their personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

2. Do employers need to amend employees’ contracts to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

3. When does overtime have to be included in holiday pay?

4. What are an employer’s obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) if it contracts with a third-party provider to process its employee data?

5. What types of break between contracts would not constitute a break in continuous employment?

6. What are an employer’s obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in relation to the processing of sensitive personal data?

7. Will employers be able to carry out criminal records checks under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

8. What is the apprenticeship levy?

9. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

10. In what circumstances can an employer reject a request for flexible working?