More flexible working in NHS would aid retention, says union

A union has urged the NHS to allow more health staff to work flexibly, after finding more than one in five women it polled were unable to secure the flexible working arrangements they had requested.

Unison said that allowing health workers to work compressed hours or have more control over their shift patterns could help solve the recruitment and retention crisis.

Its survey of more than 12,000 women working in the NHS found that although two-thirds (65%) who had made a formal flexible working request had their desired arrangement agreed in full, 22% were unable to obtain flexible working at all.

A further 13% had their initial flexible working request refused, but were able to eventually find a suitable compromise with their employer.

Examples of staff who had their requests refused included a mother whose diabetic daughter needed regular insulin injections, and a carer who requested for her start time to be changed to 9pm to allow her to put her 99-year-old grandmother to bed.

On 6 April 2024, a new law allowing employees to make a flexible working request from their first day of employment took effect.

Unison said that a more flexible approach to working hours could help the NHS keep experienced staff, and would present it as an attractive career option.

Fifty per cent of the women surveyed had not asked for flexible working – a third of whom were unaware it was even an option.

Thirty per cent had not made a flexible working request because they did not think it would be approved.

Unison head of health Helga Pile said: “All NHS staff – whether they’re nurses, paramedics, operating theatre staff, porters, cleaners or control room workers – have a right to request flexible working. But some managers still have a take-it-or-leave-it attitude.

“NHS staff are leaving the service because they have no proper work-life balance. More freedom over working arrangements would help attract new staff and persuade more experienced employees to stay. That would help reduce vacancy rates, cut waiting times and improve the quality of care.

“Everyone benefits from greater flexibility. Not just the individual changing the way they work, but employers and patients too. A flexible approach can help tackle burnout, improve staff wellbeing and make for a more productive, contented workforce too.”

