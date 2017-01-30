Uncertainty prevails as travellers offered conflicting US immigration advice

Protestors gather at O'Hare International Airport to oppose the 'ban'

Rick Majewski/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock

The US Embassy appears to have contradicted advice from the UK Foreign Office on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The order, signed on Friday, has halted the US refugee programme for 120 days, put an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees coming into the country, and suspended entry for all nationals from seven countries: Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Anyone arriving in the US from one of these countries faces a 90-day visa suspension.

In a statement yesterday, foreign secretary Boris Johnson suggested that the order would only apply to individuals travelling from one of the seven countries, and that those with dual nationality would not be affected.

However, the US Embassy issued the following statement this morning:

“Per U.S. Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification.

“If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

“If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview. Please note that certain travel for official governmental purposes, related to official business at or on behalf of designated international organizations, on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or by certain officials is not subject to this suspension.”

The Foreign Office had previously said that “the only dual nationals who might have extra checks are those coming from one of the seven countries themselves – for example a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US”.

Prime Minister Theresa May was criticised over the weekend for not condemning the order more strongly after she said she “did not agree” with the restrictions but refused to elaborate further.

Numerous US employers have criticised the policy, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who wrote in a memo to employees: “We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company.”

He added: “Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do”.

This story was originally published at 09:51 on 30 January 2017 and was updated at 15:18.