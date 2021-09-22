CoronavirusHR practiceLatest NewsPay & benefitsEmployment contracts

A fifth of employers have changed contracts since Covid

by Jo Faragher
Shutterstock
The pandemic led many organisations to reconsider employees' terms and conditions
Shutterstock

One in five employers has changed employee contracts since the start of the pandemic, according to the CIPD. The HR industry body found that 22% of organisations had altered terms and conditions between March 2020 and July 2021, despite concerns over so-called ‘fire and rehire’ practices. The most common changes to terms were location of work (49%), hours of work (47%) and pay levels (44%). Just over a fifth made changes to redundancy terms and pay (22%). Some made positive changes to contracts, such as changing access to enhanced benefits (20%). Half included an improved pay offer in the contract, while 38% reduced pay. Forty-four per cent of employers polled by the CIPD reduced working hours, while 24% increased them. A small minority of 3%, but one that covers an estimated 43,000 employees, dismissed staff and rehired them on the new terms – the practice of fire and rehire. Just under a fifth changed terms through consultation and voluntary agreement. Unions and MPs called for fire and rehire practices to be outlawed in May, after a poll by the union Unite found that 70% of the public want this to be made illegal. Workers angry at the practice have conducted or threatened industrial action. Most recently workers at Weetabix factories announced a series of two-day strikes over proposals that would leave them £5,000 a year worse off. Ben Willmott, head of public policy, said it was not surprising that employers had made contractual changes in the
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

