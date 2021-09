A fifth of employers have changed contracts since Covid

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The HR industry body found that 22% of organisations had altered terms and conditions between March 2020 and July 2021, despite concerns over so-called ‘fire and rehire’ practices. The most common changes to terms were location of work (49%), hours of work (47%) and pay levels (44%). Just over a fifth made changes to redundancy terms and pay (22%). Some made positive changes to contracts, such as changing access to enhanced benefits (20%). Half included an improved pay offer in the contract, while 38% reduced pay. Forty-four per cent of employers polled by the CIPD reduced working hours, while 24% increased them. A small minority of 3%, but one that covers an estimated 43,000 employees, dismissed staff and rehired them on the new terms – the practice of fire and rehire. Just under a fifth changed terms through consultation and voluntary agreement.Unions and MPs called for fire and rehire practices to be outlawed in May , after a poll by the union Unite found that 70% of the public want this to be made illegal. Workers angry at the practice have conducted or threatened industrial action. Most recently workers at Weetabix factories announced a series of two-day strikes over proposals that would leave them £5,000 a year worse off. Ben Willmott, head of public policy, said it was not surprising that employers had made contractual changes in the