A fifth of employers have changed contracts since Covid

One in five employers has changed employee contracts since the start of the pandemic, according to the CIPD. The HR industry body found that 22% of organisations had altered terms and conditions between March 2020 and July 2021, despite concerns over so-called 'fire and rehire' practices. The most common changes to terms were location of work (49%), hours of work (47%) and pay levels (44%). Just over a fifth made changes to redundancy terms and pay (22%). Some made positive changes to contracts, such as changing access to enhanced benefits (20%). Half included an improved pay offer in the contract, while 38% reduced pay. Forty-four per cent of employers polled by the CIPD reduced working hours, while 24% increased them. A small minority of 3%, but one that covers an estimated 43,000 employees, dismissed staff and rehired them on the new terms – the practice of fire and rehire. Just under a fifth changed terms through consultation and voluntary agreement.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.