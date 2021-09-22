Union threatens strike over cut to pensions

EducationEmployee relationsIndustrial action / strikesLatest NewsTrade unions

University employees could strike in a long-running dispute over spiralling workloads, pay cuts and claims the value of guaranteed pensions will be cut by more than a third. According to the University and College Union (UCU) university employers are cutting Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) members’ guaranteed annual pensions by 35%. Employer body Universities UK (UUK) approved plans to cut thousands of pounds from retirement benefits last month, based on what UCU describes as a “flawed” valuation of the USS scheme which was conducted at the beginning of the pandemic when the economy had crashed. The union said that a series of changes to the pension scheme between 2011 to 2019 have meant that a typical member will be around £240,000 worse off when they retire. Pay for university staff has also fallen by around 20% between 2009 and 2019, it claimed. The latest pay offer from University and Colleges Employers Association was just 1.5%. From 18 October to 4 November, the UCU will ballot its members on whether they want to take industrial action, unless an agreement is reached over the coming weeks. Last year, before the pandemic hit, staff at 74 universities staged 14 days of strikes over changes to pensions, and issues with pay, equality, workloads and casual contracts. Strikes which involved 40,000 academics at 60 institutions also took place in November 2019. The union is also demanding a £2.5k pay incr
