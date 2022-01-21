Airbus recruitment drive ignites hope for future of aviation sector

Airbus is looking to add roles worldwide and across its aerospace, helicopter and defense and space units, according to a statement this week. The 6,000 posts are seen as probably only an initial part of a new global recruitment strategy with the company reassessing its needs following the initial wave. Thierry Baril, Airbus chief human resources and workplace officer, said on Wednesday: “Airbus has demonstrated resilience throughout the Covid crisis, and has laid the foundations for a bold future for sustainable aviation. “This can only be achieved by acquiring the right talents in the various domains of expertise that will help us grow our activities as we come out of the crisis, while preparing the long-term transformation of the company.”In one of the first signs of renewed confidence in the aviation industry after two years of the pandemic, Airbus has announced plans to hire 6,000 new staff in the first part of 2022. The European aircraft manufacturing giant made deep cuts to its workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic, cutting more than 9,000 jobs globally including 1,700 in the UK.