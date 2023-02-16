RetailLatest NewsJob creation and losses

Aldi to create 6,000 new jobs in UK

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss
Bax Walker / Alamy

Aldi is continuing its expansion and will create around 6,000 new jobs in 2023.

The German discount supermarket, which has more than 990 stores and employs around 40,000 people, is opening dozens of new stores in towns and cities including Huddersfield, Shrewsbury, Norwich and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Aldi store assistants received a pay increase of up to 15% at the start of 2023. Wages start at £11 an hour, rising to £11.90, and within the M25 £12.45 rising to £12.75, with the supermarket also paying for breaks, unlike some of its competitors.

It is also recruiting for 450 jobs across its 11 regional distribution centres.

This month Aldi increased pay rates by 14.8% for its 7,000 depot workers, with warehouse selectors receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, commented on Aldi creating the new jobs: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

