RetailLatest NewsPay & benefitsPay settlements

Aldi pay increases 15% to £11 per hour

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber From 2023 Aldi will pay shop floor staff at least £11 an hour. Image: Aldi
From 2023 Aldi will pay shop floor staff at least £11 an hour. Image: Aldi

Aldi has increased its starting pay for all store assistants to a minimum of £11 an hour, maintaining its position as the best paying supermarket in the UK.

The new starting salary, which takes effect on 1 January 2023, is 15% higher than it was a year ago and is higher than the voluntary, “real” Living Wage rate recommended by the Living Wage Foundation.

The latest Living Wage rate, announced last month, is £10.90 for employees across the UK and £11.95 for those in London.

Aldi store colleagues working within the M25 will see their starting pay increase to £12.45 per hour, to reflect the higher cost of living in the capital.

The supermarket’s logistics staff will also see their pay rise next year, with starting salaries increasing to £10.90, in line with the real Living Wage.

Retail sector

Tesco to cut hundreds of jobs at regional offices

More than a third of retailers have all-white boards

Law protecting frontline workers against violence takes effect

Aldi overtakes Lidl as the UK’s best-paying supermaket. Last month, the rival discount retailer increased entry-level hourly rates to £10.90 outside London and  to £11.95 within the M25.

Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Just as we promise Aldi customers that we will always offer the lowest grocery prices in Britain, we are committed to being the highest-paying supermarket for our colleagues.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi, and are pleased to become the first UK supermarket to pay a minimum of £11 per hour to all store assistants, exceeding the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real Living Wage.”

Numerous other supermarkets have recently increased pay as living costs rise. Last month, Sainsbury’s, which also owns Argos, increased retail employees’ wages from £10.00 to £10.25 per hour nationally, and from £11.05 to £11.30 per hour in London.

Morrisons’ new pay deal, which took effect this month, introduced a minimum hourly rate of £10.20 per hour for shop floor and manufacturing workers, and increased pay for those working within the M25 to £11.05.

At Tesco, the basic hourly rate of pay from November will increase by 20p to £10.30 (or £10.98 in London). The GMB Union has put pressure on Asda, which pays a minimum of £10.10 an hour, to increase employees wages.

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Tesco to cut hundreds of jobs at regional...

Retailers to give staff time off for Queen’s...

How Cornerstone is accelerating talent strategies in the...

Harrods threatens to use agency staff if strike...

More than a third of retailers have all-white...

Frasers Group scraps Friday working from home policy

Amazon announces 4,000-role recruitment drive

M&S worker who suffered abuse from shoppers wins...

‘Low flight risk’ designer wins £100k age discrimination...

Law protecting frontline workers against violence takes effect