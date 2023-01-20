Aldi warehouse staff receive 15% annual pay rise

Aldi is increasing its pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers across the UK from February 2023, with some staff receiving as much as a 20% annual increase.

The discount supermarket chain has increased pay twice for hourly-paid warehouse employees in 2022, and this further rise means they will be paid up to a fifth more than a year ago.

Warehouse selectors, the most common distribution centre role, will receive a new minimum rate of £13.18 an hour, up from £11.48 in January 2022, a 14.8% increase.

The warehouse wage increase follows Aldi’s 2023 pay increase for store assistants which came into effect this month, and saw Aldi offer starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, and £12.45 rising to £12.75, within the M25.

Aldi says it is the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, adding that this is worth an additional £871 a year for the average store worker.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise our customers that we will do all we can to support them, we are equally committed to supporting our amazing Aldi colleagues – as we remain the highest-paying supermarket in the UK.

“This announcement recognises the hard work and contribution our colleagues make in serving communities across the country and it’s down to them that we are able to ensure our customers can access fresh affordable food, every single day.”

In addition to the pay increases, Aldi announced the introduction of up to two days’ paid leave per cycle of fertility treatment to support employees undergoing fertility treatment.

