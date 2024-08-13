Half of GP surgeries participating in industrial action

Nearly half of GP surgeries in England are taking part in industrial action over funding for the first time in 60 years, a survey has found.

Earlier this month, doctors voted in favour of collective action after the government increased their budget this year by just 1.9%.

But new research from Pulse magazine revealed that 46% are already taking work-to-rule action, with a quarter of practices (26%) now capping daily patient numbers to 25.

The study, which involved 283 GP partners from different practices, found a further 20% intend to take collective action in future. A similar percentage (22%) are considering it, while just 7% had no plans to stage any action.

One in four (25%) of those polled said they thought the action would cause short-term harm to patients.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS national director for primary care and community services, said: “As some practices continue collective action, it is vital that patients continue to come forward for care in the usual ways – practices remain open and services are still running.

“We will be monitoring the impacts of this action to ensure practices fulfil their contractual requirements and continue to meet the needs of patients.”

GPs can decide what type of action they take from the 10 measures listed by the British Medical Association. In addition to capping patient numbers, they can choose to stop any work they are not formally contracted to carry out and ignore any rationing restrictions on prescriptions.

One in two of those polled (50%) said they would be prepared to escalate action, which could mean full practice closures and going on strike.

Doyle added: “The NHS remains committed to tackling the issues within general practice, and while changes have been introduced to help staff and improve patient access, we know general practice remains under significant pressure and is experiencing record demand, so we will continue to work together with GPs and other stakeholders to support the profession.”

The new government has vowed to boost funding to 6% for 2024-25.

