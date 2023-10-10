Amazon minimum pay to rise twice in six months

Amazon is to increase the minimum starting pay for its UK frontline operations staff twice over the next six months.

The minimum hourly rate for full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees will rise to between £11.80 and £12.50, depending on location, from 15 October.

In April 2024, minimum pay will increase further to between £12.30 and £13 per hour.

Amazon said the pay increase represents a £170 million investment and would mean that minimum starting pay will have risen by 20% in two years and by 50% since 2018.

John Boumphrey, Amazon UK country manager, said: “We have some of the most talented colleagues around, and we’re proud to offer them competitive wages and benefits, as well as fantastic opportunities for career development, all in a safe and modern work environment.

“These are just some of the reasons people want to work at Amazon – whether it’s their first job, a seasonal role or an opportunity for them to advance their career.”

However, the GMB union, which organised several strikes at the online retailer’s Coventry and Rugeley warehouses but was forced to withdraw its recognition bid because it did not meet the statutory membership threshold, said the pay rise would not be enough.

GMB organiser Rachel Fagan said: “This news will bring little comfort to the thousands of Amazon workers facing poverty pay, unsafe working conditions and workplace surveillance.

“GMB members have forced a pay rise from one of the world’s most powerful corporations – but Amazon can and must do better.”

The online retail giant will also recruit an additional 15,000 staff into seasonal roles as it ramps up for the peak festive season. Boumphrey said: “We look forward to welcoming back colleagues who return year after year to work at Amazon along with many who will join the seasonal team for the first time.”

