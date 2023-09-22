Managing the risks of ‘working from anywhere’ requests (webinar)

Tuesday 10 October 2023, 11:00am (BST)

Many people who enjoy working from home are increasingly considering the opportunity to go further, perhaps extending an overseas holiday to include a period when they return to work remotely.

With so many changes to traditional working patterns, how can organisations address the altered expectations of employees? And how should HR and global mobility professionals navigate the journey from ‘working from home’ to ‘working from anywhere’?

This Personnel Today, in partnership with the Forum for Expatriate Management, examines the potential risks that employers face when handling employee requests to work from anywhere. It will also look at the opportunities posed by international hires that allow organisations to widen their talent pool and improve diversity.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Claire Tennant-Scull, global director of the Forum for Expatriate Management, Maaike van den Broek, head of global mobility at Booking.com, and Mark Derksen, head of global mobility at grocery delivery service Getir.

Register now to learn about:

the drivers and expectations of staff who want to work abroad

the payroll, tax, immigration and social security risks of working from anywhere

‘Employer of Record’ options and how they work

how best to organise working from anywhere and the cost-benefits it can offer.

This 60-minute webinar comprises a panel discussion and the opportunity for the audience to ask questions and share their thoughts.

About our panellists

Claire Tennant-Scull is global director of content and events at the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM). She produces and chairs all FEM’s Conferences and Summits in Amsterdam, the Americas, APAC and EMEA and oversees FEM’s global awards (EMMAs). Claire works closely with key clients, leads FEM’s London Chapter and oversees the FEM website, reports and publications. In addition to her experience in Global Mobility, Claire has more than 20 years’ expertise in publishing, working as a journalist and broadcaster. With thousands of contacts across the global mobility community, she is always keen to welcome new members to FEM.

Maaike van Den Broek is head of global mobility at Booking.com. She is a strategic global mobility leader with a broad range of experience in all aspects of global mobility, gained in-house, for service providers and in global mobility consultancy. A strong people manager with a focus on motivating, enabling and stimulating team members. Maaike sets the global mobility strategy, vision and goals, provides global and local solutions to immediate and long-term business objectives, and manages vendors and stakeholders.

Mark Derksen is head of global mobility as the grocery delivery service Getir. He is an experienced, award-winning talent mobility professional with a history of working in various industries and different countries. Skilled in talent management, global mobility, HR consulting, international tax and organisational development, Mark is a strong, creative, proactive and client-focused business development professional with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics.

