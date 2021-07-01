Andy Murray condemns NHS 1% pay rise offer

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Fresh from winning a thrilling round-of-64 men's singles match at Wimbledon, Andy Murray yesterday described the government’s proposal for a 1% pay rise for England’s NHS workers as ‘pathetic’. The former world number 1 said he was delighted that Wimbledon had invited so many frontline health workers, medical scientists and other key figures of the Covid pandemic to watch the tennis in London SW19. The All England Club has asked hundreds of key workers to attend the championships as a “small gesture to those who have gone above and beyond” during the pandemic.