Sharp fall in furlough but older people could be ‘trapped’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Adam McCulloch Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.

Numbers on the CJRS last peaked at 5.1 million in January and have fallen continuously since, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS). But according to the Resolution Foundation think tank, the figures were not all good news, with some indicators pointing to older people being stuck in furlough and a serious threat of long-term unemployment hovering over many workers in the UK. [pullquote]With the furlough scheme starting to be phased out today, the government must do all it can to prevent a big rise in unemployment this autumn” – Daniel Tomlinson, Resolution Foundation [/pullquote] On 31 May, 8% of people in jobs eligible for the CJRS were on furlough, down from 12% at 30 April. However, there remained wide variations between sectors of employment with passenger air transport having 57% of employees on furlough, the same figure as hotels. Tour operators had half their staff on furlough (51%). Pubs and bars (43%), the creative arts and entertainment (39%), were the next highest, followed by clothing manufacture (32%). Pubs and bars saw the largest reduction in jobs on furlough between 30 April and 31 May: a decrease of 179,700, followed by restaurants and mobile food services, which saw a reduction of 133,000. The ONS found that for the first time since the early months of the CJRS, more men were on furlough than women. It said this reflected decreases in the number of jobs on furlough in sectors such as accommodation and food where there was a high proportion of female employees. About 1.13 million women were on furlough on 31 May compared with 1.2 million men.