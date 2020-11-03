Ariam Enraght-Moony made HRD at John Laing

Ariam Enright-Moody joins John Laing Group.

John Laing Group has appointed Ariam Enraght-Moony as HR director and a member of the infrastructure firm’s executive committee.

Reporting into Ben Loomes, chief executive, Enraght-Moony, will be responsible for leading John Laing’s talent agenda, in particular its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Enraght-Moony’s previous roles include vice president of global leadership and diversity at Goldman Sachs, senior HR business partner at Google, and a decade of consulting experience at Accenture.

She joins John Laing – a FTSE 250 company which invests in, develops and operates privately financed, public sector infrastructure projects – after four years as director of talent at the hedge fund Winton Capital.

Enraght-Moony said, “I am very pleased to be joining John Laing at a time of change, as the business evolves its strategy and builds talent. I am looking forward to helping the business realise its aspirations to be an international leader in diversity and inclusion in the industry. It is great to be joining Ben and the team at this exciting time.”

Loomes said: “I am delighted to welcome Ariam Enraght-Moony to John Laing as HR Director and as a member of the leadership team. Ariam’s experience in other ambitious international businesses, including in the financial services sector, will be deeply relevant to John Laing. She will play an important role in the next phase of John Laing’s development”.

