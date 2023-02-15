Latest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour market

Babcock MoD contract creates 400 jobs

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher The new contract will run over six years, supporting military satellites and ground stations
M4OS Photos / Alamy Stock Photo
The new contract will run over six years, supporting military satellites and ground stations
M4OS Photos / Alamy Stock Photo

Defence company Babcock has won a contract to operate the government’s military satellite communications system that will create 400 new jobs.

Babcock and its partners will operate and manage the £400 million Skynet Service Delivery Wrap (SDW) contract over six years. It will involve managing the UK’s fleet of military satellites and ground stations, and the integration and support of terminals into the Ministry of Defence (MoD) network.

The satellites deliver information to UK and allied forces across the world. The SDW contract is part of the wider Skynet 6 programme, which runs up to 2041 with a government investment of £6 billion.

Skynet itself has been in service since the 1960s. The first satellite of the sixth generation, Skynet 6A, will launch in 2025.

Babcock will partner with GovSat, Intelsat and SES on Skynet SDW on the contract.

Labour market

Babcock International to cull 1000 jobs 

Vacancy growth picks up after months of stagnation

The job news will be welcome to the defence specialist, which was forced to cut 1,000 jobs in 2021 to improve efficiency and reduce siloed working.

The company employs around 30,000 people internationally, with the bulk of those roles in the UK. The new jobs will be in the south-west of England.

David Lockwood, CEO for Babcock, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to support this world-leading technological safeguard. Skynet enables vital communications to the UK Armed Forces wherever they are, helping to keep them safe.

“Babcock is a world leader in secure communications for the military. Together with our partners, we will provide a high-tech solution which combines the availability, affordability and capability that the UK needs.”

Alex Chalk, the defence procurement minister, said space was increasingly important for maintaining military advantage.

“The UK’s next-generation military satellite communications system will keep us at the forefront of this critical domain and the work under this contract will bolster our resilience for years to come,” he added.

Military and Defence sector HR opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in military and defence

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ford announces 1,300 UK redundancies

Vacancy growth picks up after months of stagnation

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide

Tesco to cut 2,000 jobs in supermarket restructure

IBM and SAP make thousands of redundancies

Surge in insolvencies: 77% leap in court judgments

Spotify jobs cuts: 6% of workforce face redundancy   

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide

M&S store expansion to create 3,400 jobs

Jobs at risk as Amazon warehouse closures announced