Back to the office: Olly Olsen talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Where do you stand when it comes to getting workers back to the office? This debate continues to exercise business leaders up and down the land with seemingly little agreement on the best way forward. What is clear however, is how we work will never be the same again. Exciting times! Giving us his tough and uncompromising message on how organisations can encourage workers back to the Office is Olly Olsen, co-founder of the aptly named The Office Group - a leading provider of flexible workspace in the UK and Germany. With rare candour not often shared by CEOs, Olsen chronicles the damage he perceives that has been done to the culture of The Office Group and the spirit of his colleagues by Covid-19.
Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.