Back to the office: Olly Olsen talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Giving us his tough and uncompromising message on how organisations can encourage workers back to the Office is Olly Olsen, co-founder of the aptly named The Office Group - a leading provider of flexible workspace in the UK and Germany. With rare candour not often shared by CEOs, Olsen chronicles the damage he perceives that has been done to the culture of The Office Group and the spirit of his colleagues by Covid-19.