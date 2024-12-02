ApprenticeshipsLatest NewsManufacturingEarly careers

BAE to hire 2,400 new recruits as skills investments hits £1bn

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam BAE Systems plans to invest £230 million in skills and education in 2025
BAE Systems plans to invest £230 million in skills and education in 2025

BAE Systems plans to recruit 2,400 people next year, with its investment in skills and education since 2020 set to reach £1 billion.

The UK’s largest defence firm plans to hire a host of new apprentices, undergraduates and graduates, creating 6,500 more trainees who will represent 15% of its total UK workforce.

In total, it expects to spend around £230 million in 2025, with its funding having increased year-on-year since the pandemic.

Almost 1,300 new apprentices are predicted to join the business next year, with most positions based in the North of England and some spread across the South of England, Scotland and Wales.

BAE Systems also expects to employ 1,100-plus graduates and undergraduates.

BAE recruitment

BAE Systems embarks on early careers recruitment drive

BAE Systems to take on 2,600 apprentices and graduates

BAE Systems: Why Covid-19 hasn’t stopped us taking on apprentices

As well as covering the cost of recruitment, the investment will also be used for education outreach, helping to boost industrial skills across the UK.

The company has also opened a skills academy in Glasgow in addition to its two existing academies in Cumbria and Lancashire. It also partners with a number of colleges, universities and social mobility champions, such as Movement to Work.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “As the UK’s largest defence company, we rely on the skill and ingenuity of those who deliver our programmes, which is why it’s so crucial we continue to invest in our people. With thousands of roles open for application across the length and breadth of the country and our exciting high technology programmes, there has never been a better time to embark on a new career with us.”

John Healey, defence secretary, described BAE Systems as “a leading light in the UK defence industry” which plays a crucial role in keeping the armed forces equipped on the front line.

He added: “Defence offers exciting careers and this investment is a vote of confidence in the UK as a leader for cutting-edge employment, creating highly skilled jobs across the UK. National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. Our Defence Industrial Strategy will ensure our defence sector is an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and our economy.”

BAE Systems also expressed a commitment to “creating a diverse and inclusive workplace” in order to “maximise its talent pool”, which it believes is essential in developing a pipeline of future skills and talent.

This year, 30% of the company’s new apprentices are female – double the percentage in the UK engineering sector – while one in three new graduates come from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

