‘BAME tag isn’t working’, David Lammy tells CIPD ACE

Labour MP David Lammy has said the 'BAME' (black, Asian, minority ethnic) tag should not be used by organisations because it is not granular enough and does not recognise that people from different backgrounds are at 'different starting points'. On the second day of the CIPD's Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE), Lammy reminded HR professionals of the business case for having a diverse and inclusive organisations and urged them to collect meaningful data about the ethnic groups that make up their workforces. "If you don't even collect the data, forget it," he said. "You've got to know the evidence base [for diversity] in your organisations and you've got to get into the granularity of it. "[Lack of granularity] is actually one of the reasons people hate the 'BAME' tag, because it doesn't really help you. Different communities are starting in different places and you've really got to get into the detail of that."
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.