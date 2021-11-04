CIPD ACE: HR must be ‘brave and bold’ on diversity and inclusion

CIPDLatest NewsEquality & diversityHR strategyLeadership

HR departments need to ‘spearhead change’, rather than follow the crowd, if they truly want to improve opportunities for minority groups within their organisations and the wider HR profession. In a panel discussion on the second day of the CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition (ACE) today, HR leaders were told they “must do better” at improving diversity and inclusion and providing progression opportunities for staff in minority groups, particularly as the profession is still dominated by white females. Marcelle Moncrieffe-Johnson, chief people officer at London South Bank University, said: “I think that HR is often a follower in the sense that it [does] what the managers and leaders [in an organisation] want. We’ve got to move to the position where we’re really spearheading this change agenda and I think we are in such a unique position to be able to do that. I don’t think it’s acceptable anymore for us to just mimic usual practice. “We’ve got to be brave and bold with this. We can’t just continue to reproduce what we’ve done before.” Harbhajan Brar, director of human resources at Imperial College London, said the HR profession needs to be looking at itself in order to instigate change. “We need to be looking to ourselves to see what more we could be doing to encourage more ethnic minority progression, particularly around black staff,” he said. “Things like mentoring is useful.” However, the panel noted that there is often an absence of diverse role models at senior levels for staff to look up to. Moncrieffe-Johnson said that a
