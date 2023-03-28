Beamery launches ‘world’s first’ generative AI for HR

Talent management software firm Beamery has launched what it has described as ‘the world’s first generative AI for HR technology’, which can be used to generate job descriptions and provide career recommendations to employees.

The TalentGPT platform utilises Beamery’s own artificial intelligence (AI), as well as Open AI’s ChatGPT-4 and other natural language processing models.

“It is hard to overstate how much these advances in AI technology are improving the interactions we can provide to our users, and how much time we can save people in achieving complex tasks,” said Beamery co-founder and president Sultan Saidov.

“We are not just incorporating TalentGPT into all of our products – this new technology is enabling us to radically simplify and redesign all of our user experiences.”

The company said TalentGPT can be used to craft job descriptions that are relevant to the skills and capabilities organisations lack, generate contextualised email templates relevant to the audience employers want to reach, and provide career recommendations to employees based on the information it has about their skills and the areas they need to develop.

The technology is built on Beamery’s talent graph, which tracks over 17 billion data points about candidates, skills and jobs, as well as bias-audited AI models and generative AI.

Generative AI, for example ChatGPT, is widely seen as revolutionary for basic tasks, however experts have said employers should be cautious when using them to draft HR policies and in recruitment.

Tech talent marketplace Gigged.AI, which connects freelancers and contractors with employers, has also integrated ChatGPT into its product. The new feature allows clients to communicate more effectively with tech freelancers, using natural language to explain their needs, answer questions, and provide feedback.

Gigged.AI chief technology officer Craig Short said: “OpenAI’s Chat API is one of the most advanced natural language processing technologies on the market, and we’re excited to bring its capabilities to our platform. By using this technology, we’re confident that our clients will be able to work more efficiently, create better deliverables, and achieve their business goals faster.”

A report by Goldman Sachs has also warned that generative AI could cost around 300 million full-time jobs in the US and Europe, as the tasks carried out by workers including lawyers and administrative staff, for example, become automated.

Last week, a survey found one in four HR departments still rely on basic tools such as spreadsheets to manage their people data.

