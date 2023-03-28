Yodel appoints new director of HR operations

Yodel has appointed Alison Richardson as its new director of HR operations.

Richardson, who has over 20 years’ experience in HR, joined the parcel carrier in 2018 as senior HR business partner, and in December 2019 was promoted to head of HR operations.

Richardson has a track record of delivering business improvements and managing relationships with key stakeholders at Yodel, which handles over 190 million parcels every year for many of the UK’s top retailers.

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving health and wellbeing initiatives, including supporting Yodel’s mental health first aiders and champions, as well as other colleague wellbeing activities and diversity and inclusion initiatives. She will also continue to lead the company’s recruitment team which has helped create over 10,000 roles.

Before joining Yodel, Richardson spent over a decade in various senior HR positions at the National Nuclear Laboratory.

Richardson said: “People are at the core of Yodel’s operations and it’s an honour to be taking on such an important role as the business continues to grow. I look forward to continuing to develop our innovative HR processes to provide the best support to our colleagues across the business.”

Chief people officer John Hardman said: “Alison’s hard work and dedication in her role has positioned her as a core member of the HR team. Her expertise is testament to Yodel’s commitment to employing the best people across the business and her commitment to colleagues will support the business’s continued success.”

