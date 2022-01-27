Bill to create single worker status enters final stage at House of Lords

Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices, which made several recommendations around worker status including updating legislation so it is clearer about what the legal tests are for each status, was a “damp squib” and did not go far enough to address worker exploitation. “[Matthew Taylor’s] proposals were very modest,” said Lord Hendy. “Essentially, it was a preservation of the status quo but with different titles given to the various categories.”Legislation seeking to create a single worker status, entitling every individual who carries out work for another party to employment rights, is to receive its third reading in the House of Lords this week. If taken forward, Lord Hendy QC’s Status of Workers Bill will see a simplification of laws governing how workers are categorised, effectively creating two statuses: workers who have employment rights from their first day in their job; and the genuinely self-employed, who have their own accounts and customers. “At the moment we have a variety of categories, each with a different set of employment rights,” Lord Hendy told Personnel Today. “The rights that Parliament has decided employees should have, in my view, ought to be available to anybody working for somebody else and not conducting their own business.” The Labour peer said that simplifying how workers were categorised would help tackle the issue of “bogus” self-employment, as well as preventing organisations from forcing individuals into setting up personal service companies in order to cut costs. “A genuine personal service company is used as a vehicle by someone who would otherwise be genuinely self-employed – an author perhaps, or a consultant advising on HR matters,” said Lord Hendy. “But some employers have been using this as a device to avoid certain employment rights.” He said the