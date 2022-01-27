Gig economyLatest NewsEmployment lawFreelance workers

Bill to create single worker status enters final stage at House of Lords

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Lord Hendy's bill gets its third reading in the House of Lords this week
Shutterstock
Lord Hendy's bill gets its third reading in the House of Lords this week
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Legislation seeking to create a single worker status, entitling every individual who carries out work for another party to employment rights, is to receive its third reading in the House of Lords this week. If taken forward, Lord Hendy QC’s Status of Workers Bill will see a simplification of laws governing how workers are categorised, effectively creating two statuses: workers who have employment rights from their first day in their job; and the genuinely self-employed, who have their own accounts and customers. “At the moment we have a variety of categories, each with a different set of employment rights,” Lord Hendy told Personnel Today. “The rights that Parliament has decided employees should have, in my view, ought to be available to anybody working for somebody else and not conducting their own business.” The Labour peer said that simplifying how workers were categorised would help tackle the issue of “bogus” self-employment, as well as preventing organisations from forcing individuals into setting up personal service companies in order to cut costs. “A genuine personal service company is used as a vehicle by someone who would otherwise be genuinely self-employed – an author perhaps, or a consultant advising on HR matters,” said Lord Hendy. “But some employers have been using this as a device to avoid certain employment rights.” He said the Taylor Review of Modern Working Practices, which made several recommendations around worker status including updating legislation so it is clearer about what the legal tests are for each status, was a “damp squib” and did not go far enough to address worker exploitation. “[Matthew Taylor’s] proposals were very modest,” said Lord Hendy. “Essentially, it was a preservation of the status quo but with different titles given to the various categories.”

Worker status

Listen to Lord Hendy discuss his Bill

Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employment status: Lord Hendy talks to Oven-Ready HR...

Care home worker who refused Covid vaccine loses...

Don’t lose momentum on action over sexual harassment,...

Making the world of work better: TUC’s Paul...

Cutting sick pay for unvaccinated staff ‘could be...

Employers cutting sick pay for unvaccinated who need...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

What does 2022 have in store for HR?

Algorithms assault workers’ dignity, hear MPs as they...