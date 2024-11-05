Boeing workers accept 38% pay deal

Striking workers at Boeing have accepted the latest pay deal which will see them get a 38% pay rise over the next four years.

Industrial action at the airport manufacturer began in September, with around 33,000 employees stopping work at plants in Washington. The workers had rejected a new contract presented to them that proposed raising wages by 25% over four years.

The original proposal included a commitment from the company to build its next commercial plane in the Seattle area. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) was seeking reassurances around pension plans and working conditions.

The workers rejected a second offer on 24 October which would have seen them gain a 35% pay rise over the same period.

They will be able to return to their shifts from Weds 6 November, the union said. IAM reported that 59% of the striking workers voted in favour of the new deal, which includes a one-off $12,000 bonus and changes to their retirement plans.

The company has also recently announced plans to cut a tenth of its global workforce after reporting losses of $4 billion for the three months to the end of September. The launch of its 777X jet will be delayed until 2026, and production of 767 cargo planes will stop in 2027.

Chief executive Kelly Ortberg said: “While the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we are all part of the same team. There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company.”

The timing of the strike has also been momentous, with the US election due to take place today. Last month, US labor secretary Julie Su flew to Seattle to help with negotiations.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs