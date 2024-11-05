How learning teams can power up workplace AI

The hype around generative AI has died down in the past 18 months, with employees realising ways they can use AI tools to make their working day run more smoothly. This is a great opportunity for learning teams to stretch this even further, says Elise Smith.

When ChatGPT stormed onto the scene in late 2022, the prevailing narrative was that AI could be the ultimate workplace panacea – all-knowing, infinitely productive, and poised to revolutionise every functional role immediately.

Fast-forward to late 2024, and the reality is a bit more grounded. While AI hasn’t drastically changed every role in the short term, something fascinating is happening in workplaces worldwide.

According to Microsoft, 75% of global knowledge workers have used generative AI in their workplace. And yet, two-thirds of executives say they don’t know how to fully reap the benefits of it, according to Accenture.

This brings us to the hard part of any tech disruption: moving from experimentation to business transformation.

How are employees using AI?

Microsoft’s research shows that people across the board feel that AI helps them save time (90%), focus on their most important work (85%), be more creative (84%), and enjoy their work more (83%).

After all, AI has already begun reducing daily workloads in ways that create more time for growth and creativity, with most arguing that AI turns an overwhelming workload into a manageable one.

Countless individuals already have AI handling their email triage, for example, or sorting and prioritising messages, and even drafting responses to routine inquiries.

As you join a virtual meeting, you might notice that an AI assistant joined as well — it’s taking notes, and creating a list of action items, allowing you to focus fully on the discussion.

Use cases for AI

According to IBM, of the top 15 company use cases for AI, a third focus on automation – IT (33%), documentation (24%), customer support (23%), and business and network processes (22%).

The result is a workplace where routine tasks no longer dominate your day. Instead, employees have the time and mental space to dive into challenging projects, think creatively, and collaborate more meaningfully with each other.

Something unexpected is happening because of this. We’re forming relationships with these AI systems: from helping us come up with icebreaker questions in a meeting, to inviting them in as our creative crutch, leveraging them as a practice partner, and sometimes, even asking for advice and guidance.

And this presents a massive opportunity for learning and development teams.

How learning teams can power up AI

AI-powered simulations and coaching have the power to be always on. They are an affordable, at scale solution for workforces to practise difficult conversations, see different points of view, and learn crucial skills in a safe, on-demand environment.

Let’s be honest: corporate learning has a problem. The concept of the “forgetting curve” shows that the saying “if you don’t use it, you lose it” is true – people forget 90% of what they learn in a week if they don’t apply it.

AI-powered learning systems can create personalised learning experiences that adapt to what each person needs and give immediate feedback.

Imagine a learning environment that understands your strengths, encourages you on where you can improve, and provides real-time coaching – all without judgement.

AI can also offer a boost to time-strapped teams, for whom finding time to learn is a constant challenge.

Studies from HR tech analyst Josh Bersin show that in a 40-hour work-week, team members have only 24 minutes to learn. This time crunch is at odds with individuals’ desire for growth and development, and their need to future-proof their careers.

Learning where it’s needed

And while microlearning and just-in-time learning aren’t new concepts in L&D, AI takes them to the next level.

Picture this: you’re a manager meeting with your direct report in 30 minutes to give constructive feedback. Instead of scrambling through old notes or reading random articles online for quick prep, you spend five minutes in an AI simulation.

You practise giving the feedback you need to deliver, try responding to possible reactions, and refine your approach. This kind of targeted, timely learning fits seamlessly into busy schedules.

The beauty of this approach is threefold. First, it puts learning right where you need it, so you’re more likely to remember and use what you learn.

Second, it lets team members take charge of their own learning, getting training when and where they need it most. Third, it can save around 197 hours of work per training session, according to some estimates.

Even with these benefits, many companies are still unsure about using AI, with a high proportion of leaders worrying that their organisation lacks a good plan for using AI, posing a significant barrier to progress.

Future of AI at work

To successfully implement AI, we need more than just the technology to work – we need people communicating how the company uses AI, what information it collects, and how it benefits them.

This is the work of change management and emphasises the importance of having cultures of trust and inclusion for AI implementation to be successful

AI will continue to play a big role in our workplaces. But instead of making human connection less important, AI is making it even more critical.

As AI streamlines routine tasks, skills such as creativity, strategic thinking, communicating through change, and leading diverse teams will become even more valuable skill sets.

For learning and HR leaders, the message is clear: it’s time to embrace AI not as a threat, but as a powerful ally in developing talent who can create workplaces where every employee can thrive and contribute their best work.

