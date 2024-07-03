Bright Horizons: ‘New government must raise status of childcare profession’

In an interview with Personnel Today, Bright Horizons’ executive HR director Janine Leightley sets out what the sector would like to see from a new government, and explains why retention is key to solving its recruitment challenges.

With the general election imminent, childcare providers have been seeking reassurances from political parties that they will address their recruitment challenges.

There’s a recognition that childcare provision needs to be expanded – especially with current commitments to expanding free childcare hours this year and in 2025. Yet employers in the sector can only meet demand as fast as they can recruit.

According to Bright Horizons’ executive director of HR, Janine Leightley, there are many hurdles to overcome in building the kind of workforce the sector needs.

“Because this sector is all about people, we have to make sure we have a strong pipeline of good quality candidates,” she says. “We have ratio and qualification requirements so recruiting qualified practitioners is key. We try to minimise our reliance on agency workers through our own internal ‘bank’ of flexible workers.”

On top of skills shortages, the sector can no longer rely on free movement across the EU since Brexit. “We’re not on the immigration salary list so we have to be creative about how we fill the positions we’ve got,” she adds. “Longer term our strategy is about how we grow our own, for our company and the wider industry.”

Leightley wants the incoming government to add early years practitioners to the immigration salary list, which would exempt them from having to earn the minimum salary for a skilled worker visa, which is £38,700.

Raising status

Raising the status of the profession would help with its recruitment challenges, she believes. “We need more recognition about the vital role of EY settings for children and the economy. Simplifying the routes into the sector would help – several universities offer qualification routes but don’t include supervision or experience, so we can’t include those people in ratios straight away,” she says.

Childcare settings often face issues when finding enough staff to cover ratios – they are required to provide at least one member of staff per three children, and one of those employees must be at least Level 3 qualified.

She would like to see a government-approved list of training courses to ensure students choose the right one, or that universities inform students if their courses don’t comply.

A bridging programme for those coming into childcare from other sectors, such as health and social care, is under consultation and Leightley hopes this bears fruit.

Establishing a professional body – potentially the Royal College of Early Years – would further elevate the status of childcare as a career, and would uphold the highest standards, she added. “We see how much effort is put into recruiting and training STEM teachers, and the same level of effort should go into creating highly-skilled, early-years practitioners,” she adds.

Fair pay and recognition

With none of these outcomes certain, Bright Horizons is busy building its own career pathways for employees, focusing on retention and engagement as well as bringing people in. Fair pay is a key part of this. “We reward employees for the time, care, commitment and skills they bring every day,” she says.

In 2021, the company pledged to go above the minimum wage and has stuck to this promise ever since. Offering benefits that help employees’ wages go further and supporting their wellbeing is another way to retain qualified practitioners, she adds.

Benefits include flexible holiday allowance, access to discounts, early wage access, and comprehensive wellbeing support. There are monthly awards and an annual excellence awards dinner.

According to engagement surveys, more than 90% of Bright Horizons’ staff feel that they do a job with real purpose, and many new recruits come on the back of recommendations and referrals.

“It says a lot about us as a business – people are happy to refer to us as a great place to work, and and even if they do leave to try something else they often return. People feel this is where their heart is,” she adds.

The company has also achieved external recognition. Bright Horizons recently ranked 17th on the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing List, 18th on Best Workplaces for Development in the super large category, and has featured in the overall UK’s Best Workplaces list for 19 years.

Career coach

Ambition is one of the pillars that drives retention at the company, Leightley adds. All staff – regardless of role – are offered a career coach to help them plan their development.

Induction involves a three-day academy where new recruits can gain basic skills and knowledge and build confidence before they join a nursery. “Attraction is difficult, so helping people through their first year is really important. If they have a good experience in their first few months they often stay,” she explains.

There are bespoke learning pathways for everyone in the organisation, such as the early childhood excellence hub which focuses on key theories and pedagogical concepts in early years, and the Bright Horizons Performance Hubs, a suite of leadership training. “The more we can develop that capability, the better the teams are developed and coached,” she adds.

Apprenticeships are a central aspect of the recruitment and long-term development strategy at Bright Horizons. “We provide as many as are needed or wanted, partnering with other organisations in the sector to transfer levy funds where possible,” says Leightley.

Attraction is difficult, so helping people through their first year is really important.”

Apprentices also benefit from bespoke learning pathways, and there is a dedicated team that works alongside training providers to ensure apprentices reach their individual milestones. The company is a member of The 5% Club, which comprises employers for whom at least 5% of the workforce is made up of apprentices.

Personal and professional

A commitment to diversity and inclusion helps Bright Horizons boost a sense of belonging that training alone can’t provide. Colleague-driven initiatives such as staff community groups help support “the personal alongside the professional”.

There are virtual networking groups for men in childcare, LGBTQIA colleagues, parent returners and other diversity strands, explains Leightley, and they have been instrumental in fostering dialogue among peers. Managers are encouraged to allow staff time out to join group meetings, which are often just for an hour at a time.

Faced with a tough recruitment environment and growing demand for its services, Bright Horizons recognises the value of putting wellbeing and employee support in retaining staff.

“Our approach is constantly evolving, with programmes supporting employees’ home and work-lives, driven by colleagues telling us what they want and need. It means we can provide an environment where everyone feels like they can do their best,” she concludes.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Talent management opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more talent management jobs