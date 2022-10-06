BT Group appoints Athalie Williams as chief human resources officer

BT Group has appointed a new chief human resources officer (CHRO), Athalie Williams, who will join the company’s executive committee in December.

Williams, who has 30 years‘ experience in HR, joins from mining and resource company BHP, where she was chief people officer and a member of its executive leadership team. An enthusiastic advocate of diversity and inclusion, she was involved in helping the firm achieve gender balance.

Before BHP, Williams spent 14 years leading business transformation projects in roles at the National Australia Bank and Accenture.

She will replace Debbie White, who has been CHRO at BT Group since December 2021.

BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: “We have a very significant people, culture and transformation agenda ahead of us, and I’m delighted that someone of her undoubted leadership experience will be joining us. She will be an excellent addition to my executive team.”

“I’d like to use this opportunity to thank Debbie White who has led the HR team for the past year. Debbie has brought great experience to my leadership team, helping us make real progress across some key programmes. She will leave a lasting impact on BT.”

BT Group employs 100,000 people across its four brands: BT, EE, Plusnet and Openreach.

