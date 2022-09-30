Movers and shakers Autumn 2022: RNIB, Connectr and South Bank University choose new HR leaders

Our latest round-up of appointments in HR features new joiners and promotions at an HR technology company, a logistics firm, a university, and more.

Simon Reichwald, Connectr

HR technology company Connectr has appointed Simon Reichwald as its chief progression officer. In this role Reichwald will provide mentorship to the internal team at Connectr enabling new and existing employees to grow in their knowledge, skills and experience. He takes on the position after seven years as strategic lead for talent within Connectr, supporting partners to design and deliver award-winning talent acquisition campaigns and bring their wider diversity and inclusion agendas to life.

With over 25 years in the talent space, Reichwald has led on developing inclusion and belonging strategies for businesses to meaningfully drive the recruitment, progression and retention of their people. Previously honorary vice-president of the Institute of Student Employers, he supported members to shape their early talent strategies alongside his honorary teaching fellow role for the ‘leaders in residence’ programme at Lancaster University. He is one of three selected delivery partners for the launch of the Progress Together membership body commissioned by City of London Corporation, and is also deputy chair for the Apprentice Diversity Champions Network, supporting the government’s commitment to enabling equal opportunity in apprenticeships.

Kerry Eldridge and Charlotte Jackson, RNIB

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Kerry Eldridge as chief people officer. She will focus on developing high-performing teams, while nurturing talent from within the organisation and attracting external talent. Eldridge was previously the executive director of people and culture at Cornwall Care, the largest charity-based adult social care provider in Cornwall. Charlotte Jackson also joins as director of communications this month and will head up RNIB’s new integrated communications function to amplify the charity’s voice on key societal issues. Jackson joins RNIB from Parkinson’s UK, where she was associate director of engagement and communications.

Lynnette Scott, Capricorn Financial Consultancy

Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people and as part of its strategic plan to maintain year-on-year growth at 30%. Her role will encompass recruitment, training and development, talent retention, streamlining internal procedures and organisational design. Scott will support the UK head office in London and international offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, alongside the office in the United Arab Emirates as it opens in the coming months. Scott leaves her position as HR business partner at Tysers, where, during her tenure, she oversaw the more than doubling of headcount from 450 to 1,100. She’ll first work on expanding the Capricorn team by at least 25 advisers over the next 12 months, in what will be crucial to the achievement of Capricorn’s 30% year-on-year sustained growth target. Scott’s previous experience also includes her role as a HR administrator at St John Ambulance.

Nathalie De Preetere, Europa Road

Expanding road freight company Europa Road has promoted Nathalie De Preetere to the new position of HR business partner, as part of the company’s plans to expand its Belgian presence. She will lead specifically on the strategic development for HR across the group to support its growing team in Belgium, which now stands at 36. This follows the recent change from Continental Cargo Carriers to Europa Road as well as expanded services for the operator. Located in Oostende, De Preetere will establish the policies and procedures designed to ensure a fair, safe and productive work environment as the business continues to deliver its market-leading DDP product, a specialist solution to ensure the frictionless delivery of goods to the UK as they did before Brexit. Her role will also assist in supporting, motivating, and inspiring the growing team. De Preetere’s efforts will be focused on overseeing the groups’ Belgian HR strategies to help create an engaged and happy team. As well as working closely with the UK team based in Kent her department will also play a key role in ensuring that Europa Road’s key values, which include providing highly efficient customer service are also met.

Jill Michael, FSCom

FSCom, a consulting firm providing governance, risk and compliance solutions to financial services institutions in the UK and Ireland, has appointed Jill Michael as HR director. She will take on the responsibility for the strategic leadership of people and talent at the consultancy. Michael is passionate about diversity and inclusion and is part of the independent assessor panel for the diversity mark in Northern Ireland and winner of the Women in Business ‘Advancing Diversity in the Workplace Award’. A senior HR professional, she was previously head of talent within a leading law firm and brings almost two decades of HR experience to the role.

Alex Bush, London South Bank University

Alex Bush has been appointed as the new chief people officer of London South Bank University (LSBU) after having previously served as group director of people since April 2020. She has joined LSBU’s executive team who are responsible for the executive management of LSBU. Bush has extensive experience in the education and housing sectors after her senior leadership with LSBU Group (2020-present) and with housing associations (Lewisham Homes, assistant director people, performance & communications) and Origin Housing, head of HR (2007-2013). LSBU has over 1,800 staff and over 19,000 students.

Trecilla Lobo, TIER Mobility

TIER Mobility a leading micro-mobility operator, has appointed Trecilla Lobo as chief people officer. She joins the company with nearly 25 years of experience in HR, working with both global companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Deliveroo, and with high growth VC/PE backed international tech companies, such as SwiftKey, as well as the award-winning UK-based fintech business, Receipt Bank. Lobo’s most recent experience was at AI-enabled drug discovery company, BenevolentAI, transitioning them to IPO in April 2022. In her new role at TIER, she will be responsible for driving the people culture and experience, as well as for the ongoing integration framework and implementing a more effective organisational design to support the commercial goals of the company. Furthermore, she will also use her expertise to hire and develop global talent and lead the agenda for diversity and inclusion across TIER.

Pam Hinds, RotaCloud

Workforce management software provider RotaCloud has hired a new head of HR and people. Pam Hinds, formerly operations lead at McArthurGlen UK, and most recently, HR director at cloud computing infrastructure provider Bytemark Limited, brings 15 years’ of experience leading HR and people initiatives. RotaCloud is one of the UK’s leading workforce management software providers, used by businesses of all sizes from local pubs and shops to Premier League football clubs and the NHS.

