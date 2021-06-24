Buckingham Palace admits it needs to do more on diversity

annual financial accounts for 2020-21 show that its HR team has ongoing emphasis on diversity, inclusion and talent management, with consideration given to the long-term impact of Covid-19 and the changing expectations of the workforce. By 2022, it wants 10% of its workforce to be from an ethnic minority background. This is compared with around 13% of the UK population, according to the 2011 census.Buckingham Palace has said it must do more to improve the diversity of its workforce, revealing that 8.5% of its employees are from an ethnic minority background. The Royal Household's