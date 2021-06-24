Equality & diversityEthnicityLatest News

Buckingham Palace admits it needs to do more on diversity

by Ashleigh Webber
Buckingham Palace has said it must do more to improve the diversity of its workforce, revealing that 8.5% of its employees are from an ethnic minority background. The Royal Household's annual financial accounts for 2020-21 show that its HR team has ongoing emphasis on diversity, inclusion and talent management, with consideration given to the long-term impact of Covid-19 and the changing expectations of the workforce. By 2022, it wants 10% of its workforce to be from an ethnic minority background. This is compared with around 13% of the UK population, according to the 2011 census. A senior Buckingham Palace source said: “It is not that we have not been progressing diversity and inclusion initiatives during this period, it is that simply the results have not been what we would like. “We have continuous engagement with external advisers, organisations that are at the grassroots level who sit on our steering committee, people who are able to give us a different voice, a different perspective. And we recognise that we must do more. “Her Majesty and other members of the Royal Family have actively promoted and embraced the diversity of our nation and that of the Commonwealth, and we take our lead from that.” The source added that Buckingham Palace published the figures so that it would be held accountable for progress and that it would be given “no place to hide”. The annual report reveals that, despite the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the past year “has seen activity aimed at increasing the understanding of inclusion and creating opportunities for staff to share their views”.
