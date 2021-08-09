Cabinet minister suggests pay cut for civil service home workers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.An unnamed Cabinet minister has suggested that civil servants should have their pay cut if they refuse to return to work in the office. According to reports in the Daily Mail, the minister said that “people who have been working from home aren’t paying their commuter costs so they have had a de facto pay rise, so that is unfair on those who are going into work”.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.