CIPD urges employers to ‘take a chance’ on young people

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber
Shutterstock

The CIPD wants employers to create one million opportunities for young people whose career prospects have been harmed by the pandemic, after finding that four in 10 feel the crisis has affected their long-term career options. The HR body found that 43% of 18- to 30-year-olds feel their job prospects have been harmed over the past 18 months. This may be because they lost their job, the industry they want to work in has fewer vacancies, or home working has meant they have missed out on development and networking opportunities. The survey of more than 2,000 young people revealed that half of those currently not in work have been unemployed for more than 12 months; half are not confident about finding any work in the next three months; and almost three-quarters are not confident about finding work that meets their career or salary desires in the next three months. The latest official figures from the Office for National Statistics show that there were 166,000 fewer 16 to 24-year-olds in work in June 2021, compared with March 2020. Through its One Million Chances campaign, the CIPD is encouraging employers to create jobs, internships, work experience, apprenticeships, T-levels or Kickstart scheme opportunities. Openreach, Tesco and the Dorchester Collection are among the organisations that have pledged their support. Lizzie Crowley, senior skills adviser at the CIPD, said:  “While Brexit and much talk of staff shortages in recent months may give the impression
