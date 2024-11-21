Carers UK calls for right to one week’s paid leave

Carers UK is urging the government to make changes to legislation so that working carers can have one week of paid leave per year.

The charity wants ministers to extend carers’ statutory rights under the Employment Rights Bill, after its research showed many employees cannot afford to take time off to manage their commitments.

Released to coincide with Carers’ Rights Day today (21 November), the findings reveal that financial implications are the key barrier to more than half (56%) of working carers accessing their entitlement.

Under the Carer’s Leave Act 2023, employees in England, Scotland and Wales are permitted to take up to one week a year to care for a dependent with a long-term care need.

But the Carers UK State of Caring Survey 2024, supported by TSB Bank, found 78% of respondents said access to paid leave would better help them to balance their work commitments with looking after a family member, friend or neighbour.

The research also found unpaid carer’s leave was less affordable for those aged 18 to 44 compared to 45 to 64-year-olds, while younger workers were also more likely to be worried about negative responses to requests for leave from their manager or colleagues.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, believes that it’s vital carers get “the recognition and help they deserve” as the value of care provided by unpaid carers continues to “grow at an incredible rate”.

She said: “Many carers find it increasingly difficult to juggle work and care, particularly if they are not receiving sufficient support. While the Carer’s Leave Act was a huge step forward, benefitting over 2 million employees, it’s important that all unpaid carers who want to remain in work are able to do so.

“This Carers’ Rights Day we’re raising awareness of the support carers are entitled to and continuing to campaign for new rights – so that carers can make real choices about juggling work and care without their finances being impacted.”

Walker added that introducing paid leave entitlements would particularly benefit those on low pay, as well as women who provide the bulk of unpaid care and are more likely to be at a disadvantage.

The charity is also urging employers to thoroughly introduce the Carer’s Leave Act within organisations, become carer-friendly and to take the extra step of implementing paid policies.

Ariam Enraght-Moony, chief people officer at TSB, explained the bank offers staff two weeks of paid leave for those with caring responsibilities and thinks other businesses should follow suit.

“It’s clear that working carers should be better supported to fulfil their caring duties. The reality is far too many simply cannot afford to take unpaid carer’s leave,” she said. “We have seen first-hand the positive impact it has on our colleagues and the lives of those they care for. We would encourage all big businesses to introduce this vital support.”

Highlighting that more than 2.6 million people have quit their job to care for a loved one and almost 5 million more are juggling work and caring responsibilities as of 2024, Mary Bright, group head of social sustainability at Phoenix Group, believes flexible working options are also becoming increasingly important for carers.

She said: “Flexible working arrangements are vital to tackle this ongoing carer poverty crisis by helping carers balance their responsibilities and stay in paid work for longer. We urge all employers that can to offer comprehensive flexible work policies, as well as 10 days paid carer’s leave, to help the retention of valuable, experienced workers and allow working carers to continue earning and building up their savings for longer. Government also has a role in encouraging greater flexible working provision, and should consider legislating for paid carer’s leave to improve carers’ quality of life and ability to remain in work.”

