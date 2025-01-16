Carer’s Leave Act spurs employers into action

The introduction of the Carer’s Leave Act last year has prompted more organisations to implement workplace policies to support staff, with some doing so for the first time.

Effective from April 2024, the legislation gives employees the right to take up to one week of unpaid leave each year to look after a dependent.

However, research by Employers for Carers (EfC) found 44% of businesses are now offering between one to 10 days of paid leave for carers.

The survey by the membership forum, which was established by Carers UK, also showed that 27% of organisations with paid provisions started doing so after the Carer’s Leave Act was enforced.

Half (51%) of the 160-plus employers polled have a dedicated policy in place, compared to 23% that had a policy before the legislation was introduced.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of organisations reported that the number of staff joining workplace carer networks has increased since the introduction of the Carer’s Leave Act, indicating a rise in employee awareness.

EfC’s research also showed that 51% of employers are tracking the number of employee carers they have and 65% are monitoring how much of their leave entitlement is being taken.

Most respondents (88%) had not faced any challenges implementing the new entitlements set out in the legislation, but said the fact that the five days of leave is unpaid makes it difficult for some employees to use it.

Following the introduction of the Act, 76% of employers had not specifically increased awareness or offered training to managers, while 67% were not monitoring the benefits that carer’s leave can bring.

A previous study by Carers UK discovered that 40% of unpaid carers providing high levels of care are giving up work to do so, while 22% were cutting their working hours because of the stress of managing their care and work commitments.

Helen Walker, chief executive at Carers UK, said: “Juggling work with caring responsibilities isn’t easy and without the right support, this can take its toll. The implementation of the Carer’s Leave Act was a vital step forward for millions of working carers, empowering them to ask for support in the workplace.

“It’s positive to see that the Act has inspired employers to make tangible changes for carers. A growing number have gone above and beyond, enhancing their leave to paid leave.”

She added that in the future the charity aims to encourage the government to develop the Act by introducing a statutory right to paid leave for carers.

