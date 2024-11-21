AI could ‘radically change’ delivery of career guidance

Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the delivery of career guidance, according to Morrisby.

At the launch of a new report which examines the effect of AI on the future of the industry, the careers-matching platform highlighted the opportunities provided by AI to improve how the guidance is delivered in the UK, including by fixing current provisions and creating more equity.

Chris Glennie, Morrisby’s CEO, warned that while AI could reset the delivery of advice and help close the “delivery gap” in the provision of careers advice, early investment is needed to capitalise on its use.

Glennie said: “The potential for AI to revolutionise how we match skills with opportunities, predict job trends, and personalise career paths is not just exhilarating, it’s necessary. Evidence shows investment in careers education, information, advice, and guidance generates substantial returns on investment by improving education, economic, and social outcomes.”

Co-authored by associate professor Deirdre Hughes and Dr Chris Percy, the report explored how AI-powered platforms could expand its reach and provide more up-to-date and personalised advice to ensure the support system is more inclusive and effective for all ages.

Glennie added: “For too long too many people – adults as well as young people – have missed out on the kind of support that would guide them into the right career.

“We have an opportunity with AI to reset the system and ensure everyone has access to tailored support when they need it most. I hope the government lays out a pathway for the careers guidance sector in its upcoming Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Action Plan.”

The report suggested that AI could increase the productivity of career development professionals by freeing them up to focus on people who need more specialist support, with generative AI-based tools found to boost productivity by an average of 14% among customer service support staff. It therefore proposed the careers sector was equally ambitious in its drive to accelerate its provision.

It outlines a variety of ways in which AI technology can support people in their next career steps, from offering high-level information on what different jobs are like to finding similar positions or sectors to those someone is interested in. It could also analyse job adverts and company websites to gain a better understanding of trends and provide details of application success rates.

But Morrisby believes without investment, the UK is likely to fall behind the curve, highlighting that other European countries like Finland and Norway already use AI in career support services at a national level.

Deirdre Hughes, a founding director of CareerChat UK, who co-authored the report, added: “In today’s rapidly changing world, career guidance is less about specific occupational choices and more about equipping individuals with the skills needed to navigate the disruptive and unpredictable nature of modern work and life. Humans will always be vital here but there’s an exciting opportunity for AI to be able to enhance the work that a careers development professional can do, by their being able to concentrate on those people with most need in an even more personalised fashion than is currently possible.”

