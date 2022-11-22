Cash delivery workers set to strike over pay

Hundreds of workers at security firm G4S have voted to strike over pay, prompting their union to warn there will be a ‘cash shortage’ ahead of the Christmas period unless the dispute is resolved.

The GMB union said its members at G4S Cash returned a 97% vote in favour of industrial action, with strikes set to affect cash deliveries to businesses including banks, shops, pubs and restaurants.

A 48-hour strike is planned from 3am on Monday 5 December 2022.

The union claimed that G4S had initially said it would freeze workers’ pay and offer a lump sum in lieu of a wage increase. It has since improved its offer, proposing a 4.5% pay increase and a lump sum based on their contracted hours, paid out equally over either three, six or 12 months.

GMB is seeking a 15% pay increase for 2023, which it has based on inflation forecasts.

GMB national officer Eamon O’Hearn said: “There are low paid workers doing a dangerous job, transferring the cash so many of us still rely on every day.

“All they are asking for is a wage they can live on, that they can feed their families on, that they can treat their children this Christmas on.”

A spokesperson for G4S said: “We are continuing to engage with our employees and their union and hope to reach an amicable agreement without the need for industrial action.

“In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans to minimise disruption to cash services across the country.”

