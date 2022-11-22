Collective bargainingEmployee relationsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Cash delivery workers set to strike over pay

by Ashleigh Webber
MediaWorldImages / Alamy Stock Photo

Hundreds of workers at security firm G4S have voted to strike over pay, prompting their union to warn there will be a ‘cash shortage’ ahead of the Christmas period unless the dispute is resolved.

The GMB union said its members at G4S Cash returned a 97% vote in favour of industrial action, with strikes set to affect cash deliveries to businesses including banks, shops, pubs and restaurants.

A 48-hour strike is planned from 3am on Monday 5 December 2022.

The union claimed that G4S had initially said it would freeze workers’ pay and offer a lump sum in lieu of a wage increase. It has since improved its offer, proposing a 4.5% pay increase and a lump sum based on their contracted hours, paid out equally over either three, six or 12 months.

GMB is seeking a 15% pay increase for 2023, which it has based on inflation forecasts.

Strikes over pay

Universities consider earlier pay round to help end dispute

Civil servants vote to strike over pay and job security

GMB national officer Eamon O’Hearn said: “There are low paid workers doing a dangerous job, transferring the cash so many of us still rely on every day.

“All they are asking for is a wage they can live on, that they can feed their families on, that they can treat their children this Christmas on.”

A spokesperson for G4S said: “We are continuing to engage with our employees and their union and hope to reach an amicable agreement without the need for industrial action.

“In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans to minimise disruption to cash services across the country.”

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

