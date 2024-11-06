Artificial intelligenceCIPDLatest News

CIPD ACE 2024: HR must have role in responsible business

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese
Image: CIPD
CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese
Image: CIPD

CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese has called for HR professionals to find their role in building ‘responsible’ business amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Introducing the HR body’s annual conference and exhibition (ACE) in Manchester, he asked: “How do we create organisations that are able to respond in an uncertain world?”

Cheese pointed to challenges facing HR teams such as rapidly changing job roles and the skills needed for them, the impact of and ethical use of artificial intelligence, and how the profession engages with government and unions on new developments such as the Employment Rights Bill.

CIPD news

CIPD Trust helps more than 500 into work 

Only a third of staff feel workplace conflicts fully resolved 

“There will be more focus on fundamental and core skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence and the ability to collaborate,” he said. “AI will impact the work we do on an accelerating basis so we must make sure the jobs we create from it are good for people, that we derive them from the principles of good work.

“We need to think about how we engage with technology to shape good jobs for the future, that work is human-centred, that we get the best out of our people as well as technology.”

He pointed out that the CIPD had been involved in discussions with the new Labour government on aspects of the Employment Rights Bill, acknowledging that while there were many “themes close to our heart”, some aspects of its implementation would be complex, such as day-one rights.

Delivering the keynote at this year’s ACE, Professor Michael Wooldridge, professor of computer science at the University of Oxford and director of foundational AI research at the Alan Turing Institute, echoed Cheese’s thoughts on the need for employers to take an objective view of the role of AI in the workplace.

“For most of us, we’ll find that generative AI is just another tool in our working lives like we use browsers or computers. But productivity is a sweet spot for AI, and we have a productivity problem,” he said.

For example, HR could use AI effectively to mine insights from unstructured data such as policies and minutes from meetings.

But because there are risks with the reliability of AI, such as offering the most plausible rather than the correct response to a question, he urged the audience to use “the AI version of critical thinking”, learning how to question the responses produced by AI tools.

This, he explained, involves learning how to question the responses produced by AI tools. “If you ask it a question and it says yes, do you know why? This is the single most important skill, not treating AI as if it’s a superbrain that knows all the answers.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR business partner jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

CIPD Trust helps more than 500 into work

Are managers equipped to handle workplace conflict?

Only a third of staff feel workplace conflicts...

How HR mentors are rebuilding confidence among ex-offenders

HR ‘must rebuild industrial relations skills’

Conflict: Managers should not be treated as mediators

Channel 4 boss calls for ‘honest’ cultures to...

Government launches new disability guide with CIPD

CIPD reports revenue and membership growth

Public sector pay increases to match private sector